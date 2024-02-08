SA Chair aware of drainage issues in the City

Special Administrator Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa has clarified that the road infrastructure and drainage system in the Capital City come under the Fiji Roads Authority.

This comes after numerous concerns were raised by ratepayers about the poor drainage system, as there is often flash flooding in the city following heavy rain for more than an hour.

Bosiewaqa says they are aware of the drainage and sewerage overflow problem in the City.

The Special Administrator Chair says the Drainage Master Plan is outdated and needs to be reviewed first.

He says they are working closely with the FRA to resolve this issue.

“When there is a continuous blockage, when there’s a real problem, it needs to go deeper than the surface. And that’s where FRA comes in. So basically we are doing that and we are talking with them. And we really need to look at the whole drainage system, because what we have now is outdated.”

Boseiwaqa adds there have been many developments in the city, with numerous new buildings being constructed and the city expanding.

He also attributes climate change to be one of the problems, stating that rising sea levels could have contributed to the blockage.