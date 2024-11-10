Russia-Ukraine war has significant repercussions: Zalmayev

Visiting Ukrainian-American journalist Peter Zalmayev

Visiting Ukrainian-American journalist Peter Zalmayev has highlighted the far-reaching impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Fiji and other Pacific nations.

Speaking about his Pacific tour Zalmayev has emphasized the war’s influence on global fuel and food prices.

Zalmayev explained the indirect but significant repercussions of the war on countries as distant as Fiji.

“Oil prices, fuel prices, but also, obviously, considering that Ukraine is a major producer of foodstuffs, grain, etc., you saw early in the war when Russia tried to blockade our ports, that affected the food prices and food stability, food security from Egypt to Bangladesh. And obviously, it will have knock-on effects on far-flung countries like Fiji and the South Pacific.”

His Pacific tour aims to raise awareness about the global importance of Ukraine, emphasizing that the ramifications of the war extend far beyond Europe, affecting economies and livelihoods worldwide.