Rural women in Bua celebrated as pillars of progress

Hundreds of women from the upper region of Bua Province were today honored for their resilience, leadership, and unwavering contribution to family and community development.

Acting Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Filimoni Vosarogo, officiated at the International Rural Women’s Day celebration in Saolo Village, where he commended the dedication of rural women who continue to drive progress despite daily challenges.

Vosarogo said that in many rural communities, women are often the ones taking the lead in initiatives that strengthen livelihoods and promote development.

Article continues after advertisement

“Despite the struggles and geographical barriers, many rural women have excelled in leadership and nation-building,”

He also urged women to prioritize their health and well-being, while calling on men to recognize and support women in their efforts toward family and community growth.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is conducting a three-day REACH program in Saolo Village, coinciding with the commemoration of International Rural Women’s Day, the International Day of Older Persons, and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.