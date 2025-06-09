Rural women acknowledged for their contribution to development

It was a day of celebration in Namosi as women from across the 14 districts gathered to commemorate the vital role of rural women in Fiji’s economic growth and community development.

The event brought together government representatives and non-governmental organizations, all united in raising awareness on issues affecting women and youth, particularly in rural areas.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Department of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Sera Halofaki, highlighted that women in villages are often overlooked — despite being the backbone of their communities.

“Too often, their efforts go unrecognized, yet they are the silent strength behind our families, farms, and community structures,”

She also used the platform to call for stronger community action in addressing domestic violence and sexual assault, which continue to affect many women and girls.

Women in attendance expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the government for recognizing their contributions, particularly those who have worked tirelessly in agriculture, community health, and education at the grassroots level.

The celebration also coincides with Pinktober, which honors breast cancer survivors and those who are still battling.

For many women in Namosi, today marked a moment of realization, not only of their individual worth, but of their collective power to shape Fiji’s future.

