Rural Development Framework consultations begins

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management has commenced its first national consultation workshop for the Eastern Division on the review of the Integrated Rural Development Framework (IRDF).

This initiative seeks to enhance planning, coordination, and implementation of rural development programmes aligned with Fiji’s National Development Plan 2025–2029 and Vision 2050.

The review of the 2009 IRDF is part of a broader Change Management Program designed to foster collaboration among government agencies, private sector entities, civil society and international partners to address rural communities’ development needs sustainably and resiliently.

The process, supported by the UNDP Pacific’s Gov4Res project will evaluate the framework’s effectiveness, highlight areas for improvement and establish a foundation for the National Rural Development Policy.

The two-day consultation brings together diverse stakeholders including government representatives, community leaders, development partners and sectoral experts to contribute insights that will shape future rural development initiatives.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Salaseini Daunabuna said the consultations gives an opportunity to gather diverse views and align efforts toward shared goals for rural development.