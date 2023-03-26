Rule of law to be maintained: Kamikamica

The government has absolutely nothing to do with the charges laid against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho says Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica provided this assurance to those present at the Wellington Business Forum in New Zealand earlier this week.

He says that he was questioned about the status of the investigation against former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and the charges laid against Bainimarama and Qiliho.

“We have maintained the independence of the police and their functions and ensured that due process has been followed. And I thought I would just share the point just to assure everyone that that is how we wish to conduct ourselves, and I know this sort of fundamental decision will go a long way to improving investor confidence in Fiji and allowing business to flow, which is very important to our small country.”

Kamikamica adds that they aspire to be fully democratic, maintain the rule of law, and do things the right way.