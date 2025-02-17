Roberts Australia’s next High Commissioner to Fiji

Peter Roberts OAM [Source: Inside Government NZ]

Peter Roberts OAM has been appointed as Australia’s next High Commissioner to Fiji.

Roberts is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and is currently Deputy Head of Mission, Australian Embassy, and Tokyo.

He has previously served overseas as Australia’s Ambassador to Timor-Leste.

He has also had postings in Australian diplomatic missions in Samoa and Japan and served as a Senior Civilian Monitor in Bougainville, Papua New Guinea.

Senator Penny Wong thanked outgoing High Commissioner Ewen McDonald for his contributions to advancing Australia’s interests in Fiji since 2023.

