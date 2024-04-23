Work on National Roads Policy underway

Efforts are underway to formulate a National Roads Policy to effectively plan infrastructure that can withstand the impacts of climate change.

This includes detailed annual plans and budgeting for road development and maintenance.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau emphasizes the importance of this initiative, especially as road infrastructure faces ongoing deterioration due to adverse weather conditions.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Ro Filipe says they recognize the attention required to facilitate urgent road infrastructure works.

“So in terms of the national roads policy, I’ve already advised the PS to work on that, so that’s already being discussed with ADB and Australian development partners who are already here to assist us in working on that.”

Ro Filipe states that while discussions are ongoing, the groundwork for this policy will begin early next month.

“So once we have that, we have the basic documents in which to move forward on and to do the strategy and also as I mentioned the annual plans and work plans and related financing.”

The Minister stresses this policy will stimulate economic growth and benefit all Fijians.