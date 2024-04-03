Road maintenance to start after wet weather clears

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says as soon as Fiji is clear from the wet weather season, they will start road maintenance.

The aftermath of continuous torrential rains and flooding has left numerous roads in disrepair, with new potholes emerging as a constant menace to drivers.

Ro Filipe acknowledges the pressing need for maintenance work after the recent weather conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

He also reveals there has been no budget allocated for emergency road repairs in past years, adding to the challenges faced in restoring essential infrastructure.

Despite this setback, Ro Filipe says they have come up with a solution to commence work after the cyclone season.

“In one of the issues we found when we came in was there was no budget for emergency road repair. So we’ve re-done the FRA budget accordingly, to quickly work on those as soon as the weather clears. So that’s what is happening now.”

However, Ro Filipe says that beyond the lack of emergency funding, discussions have also centred on the broader issue of the standard of road maintenance across the country.

He adds the importance of addressing this concern, highlighting ongoing deliberations aimed at enhancing the quality of workmanship and ensuring the longevity of road infrastructure.