Ro Filipe outlines water plans for the Central Division

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau (centre), with WAF Chief Executive Officer, Dr Amit Chanan

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau has outlined the three-year plan to enhance water supply in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Ro Filipe made these remarks in response to the Water Authority of Fiji conducting essential connection work for three days, leading to temporary disruptions for residents in the Suva-Nausori corridor, which concludes tomorrow.

He states that, despite the short-term inconveniences, significant improvements in water supply are anticipated upon project completion.

Ro Filipe assures that this initiative aims to address long-standing water challenges by increasing supply consistency and capacity.

“So this is part of alleviating that, but it will go through various stages over the next three years. At the end of three years, there should be a significant improvement in the supply of water in terms of consistency and the amount coming from the water treatment plants.”

Ro Filipe adds that the plan includes capital projects across various divisions, including the Western and Northern Divisions.