Risk assessment vital: Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says in some of our previous housing projects, the risk assessments were not conducted properly.

While supporting the motion to renew the government’s $150 million guarantee for the Housing Authority’s borrowings for another five years, Seruiratu emphasized the importance of thorough risk assessments.

He notes that inadequate risk assessments can become a burden on local government and other agencies, particularly during disaster response efforts.

Seruiratu says at times the risks are compromised just for the sake of getting the project to go ahead.

“Risk assessments are very critical because in the climate space, resilient cities is very, very critical for our macroeconomic performance. And most importantly, sir, for the well-being, the safety of our people.”



Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says the Housing Authority has learnt from previous shortfalls and has developed a transparent housing policy.

“It’s also not only to affect only certain individuals, it’s also going to ensure that the people of Fiji and the very clientele that Housing Authority are meant to serve are well served in the revised housing policy that has been developed by Housing Authority.”

The Authority has managed to deliver 2,661 lots in the Central, Northern and Western Divisions and a total of $304.46 million has been utilized since the inception of the five year cycle of government guarantee while borrowing was kept at $150 million.