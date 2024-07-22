RFMF's role in drug fight requires ministerial decisions

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

Escalating the use of arms in the drug fight by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces will require ministerial decisions, according to Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

Kalouniwai emphasized that the RFMF will continue to support the police in this fight, as the current legislation does not permit the military to take a lead role.

The commander also highlights the need for a cautious approach, particularly when considering the use of arms.

“We’re not just jumping with guns blazing. It will be something that we have to be very considerate of when you’re involved in community, society; you have young children out there, families that could be collateral damage when it comes to us exercising our authority and the powers that we have.”

The RFMF has been providing assistance to the police, including recent efforts during a drug find in Nadi.

Major General Kalouniwai explains that their involvement is limited to logistical support, such as escorting seized drugs.

He adds they have their rules of engagement, so that RFMF personnel can be involved without using arms.

He stresses it is a very cautious and sensitive approach.

Major General Kalouniwai says the RFMF is working through audit queries related to security spending and logistics, which are necessary steps before any further progression.