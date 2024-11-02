RFMF Restoration and Reconciliation ceremony underway

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Reconciliation and Restoration Ceremony is underway at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Suva.

The ceremony, which aims to promote unity, commenced with a church service, followed by speeches of reconciliation from past and present personnel along with victims of past conflicts.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will also attend the RFMF Reconciliation and Restoration Ceremony today.