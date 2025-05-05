RFMF report delays raise concerns

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ delayed submission of annual reports has raised significant concerns.

The last submission before the reviewed 2019-2022 reports was in 2005.

While reporting has resumed, inconsistencies in formatting and missing audited financial statements from earlier years impede proper scrutiny.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, emphasized this while presenting the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense’s findings and recommendations.

She recommends that timely and standardized submissions of all reports be made in line with the Financial Management Act 2004.

“The Committee acknowledges the RFMF’s essential role in national security and also notes areas requiring urgent improvement to ensure transparency, professionalism, and alignment with constitutional values. One of our primary concerns was the RFMF’s significant delay in submitting annual reports to Parliament.”

Qereqeretabua adds that other major issues the RFMF is facing stem from concerns about public trust, particularly given its history.

While supporting the recommendation made in the annual report, Opposition MP Virendra Lal says the RFMF’s failure to submit annual reports undermines public trust and prevents proper oversight of taxpayer-funded institutions.

“Without timely reports, how can we assess whether funds are being used appropriately or whether the RFMF is meeting its constitutional mandate? The report highlights that delays in financial audits contributed to this issue, but subsequent reports have made progress by including audited financial statements.”

Lal adds that timely reporting is not merely a bureaucratic requirement but a fundamental aspect of accountability and integrity.

