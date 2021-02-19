RFMF junior staff courses begin

Over 20 Republic of Fiji Military Force officers will undergo a six-week Junior Staff Officers Course aimed at upgrading the proficiency of officers at staffing duties.

The Junior Staff Officers Course was opened this morning by Commander of the RFMF Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto at the Officers Training Center in Vatuwaqa.

While speaking to the officers, Naupoto says the foundation course is the beginning of their career adding that this is where most will begin to build knowledge, and the skill sets that are required as an Officer.

He urged participants that the three pillars of loyalty, courage, and good conduct can make or break progress in their careers.

Naupoto also stressed the importance of time management to them and to always deliver according to deadlines.