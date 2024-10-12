Revitalizing religious traditions through Diwali Mela

[Source: kirtanyogaworld.com]

Kirtan artist Amit Kumar is gearing up for this year’s FMF Diwali Mela with a mission to promote religious rituals and engage the youth in meaningful ways.

Kumar stresses the need to reconnect the community with its cultural and spiritual roots.

He states that in today’s digital age, many children are becoming increasingly absorbed in their phones and digital devices, leading to a disconnect from their religious practices.

“Parents are facing challenges in controlling their children, who are more focused on technology. I believe that by engaging children in religious activities, we can guide them towards a more fulfilling path.”

Kumar adds he aims to create an environment where children can explore their talents while participating in religious activities.

The Diwali Mela, organized by Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s sister radio stations Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM, will run from the 17th to the 19th of October at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa.