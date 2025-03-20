Review team aims for inclusive electoral reforms

The Fiji Law Reform Commission’s review of electoral laws will focus on critical gaps, including the single constituency system and the underrepresentation of women in Parliament.

Review Team Chair Daniel Fatiaki has emphasised the need for structural changes to address these persistent issues.

The cabinet earlier this year agreed that the Fiji Law Reform Commission take charge and responsibility for the review and reform process of the Electoral Act 2014, Electoral (Registration of Voters) Act 2012 and the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

The review is being carried out in consultation with the Ministry of Justice, the Electoral Commission of Fiji, and the Fijian Elections Office.

Fatiaki says the work of the Review team will set the foundation for a more equitable electoral system that serves every Fijian.

“The women don’t get voted, then you sort of wonder, well, maybe the women aren’t voting for themselves. So, you know, we need to, whilst we’re conscious of that kind of thing, we still need to address the absence of women in our parliament. The single constituency, the absence of constituencies, those kind of things.”

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says the terms of reference for the review are ambitious yet they are essential for the progress of the democracy.

“You are tasked with simplifying and reinforcing the democratic principles within our electoral laws, removing barriers that hinder participation, and ensuring that our electoral processes are inclusive and transparent.”

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca is confident that this exercise is critical in propelling the policies of the coalition government.

“The Coalition government and I as Civil servant am committed to implanting policies and direction of the coalition government that will deliver on the promise of democracy , and that is to not only recognise the dignity and worth of every individual but to produce a freer, fairer and more just electoral system.”

The public consultation will be a two week process following which the Commission will work on the issue paper.

