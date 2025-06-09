Review report of fiji’s law and justice sector approved by cabinet

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

The Cabinet has endorsed the final report on the functional status of Fiji’s Law and Justice Sector, along with the accompanying roadmap for reform of the sector.

The Roadmap is structured around seven key reform pillars including Justice System Efficiency, Anti-Corruption & Oversight Registry & Legal Identity Modernization, access to Justice & Legal Inclusion, Law Enforcement & Rehabilitation.

It will also include Legislative Reform & Coordination and Community Engagement & Legal Awareness

Article continues after advertisement

A Justice Summit will be convened to present and discuss the reports and roadmap, build broader support from technical partners, and explore potential external funding mechanisms to implement the reform initiatives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.