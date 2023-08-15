Review of security arrangements is normal: Seruiratu

Opposition leader Inia Seruiratu.

Opposition leader Inia Seruiratu has given his view on the review of the security package that Fiji has with China.

Speaking to FBC News, Seruiratu says this arrangement is normal.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka admitted that the Coalition Government is reviewing the security collaboration between the two countries.

In response, the Chinese Embassy urged Fiji to abandon ideological prejudice and view objectively the law enforcement and police cooperation between the two countries.

Former Minister for Defense and now Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu is in agreement with the PM that a review is vital and that Fiji is still committed to the “One China Policy”.

“Fiji is committed to the One China Policy”, we do agree with that, and of course I have been asked the question as well about the review. Every now and then, that’s normal in bilateral relations, where the parties agree to review the agreement that they have already agreed to earlier. That is a normal process.”

Seruiratu says Fiji continues to benefit from its bilateral relationships with China.

He adds that it does also benefit from partners like Australia and New Zealand, which is something we appreciate as a developing country.