Retired nurses rejoin Ministry

Chief Nursing and Midwifery Fiji Officer, Colleen Wilson

The Ministry of Health is getting retired nurses back into the workforce to fill the vacant positions left by those who have gone for greener pastures.

This was highlighted by Chief Nursing and Midwifery Fiji Officer, Colleen Wilson, during the nurses’ church service at Centenary Church in Suva today.

“With the approval from the Minister and permanent secretary of health we are calling back the nurses that turned 55 last year and we have recruited them again, we can also see the retired nurses are also here today, some had written in especially the midwives if they could come back to work and we have accepted them.”

Article continues after advertisement

During the service, Wilson reminded the nurses of their founder, Florence Nightingale, her core value and principles that nursing is a calling that needs to be performed with passion and humility in caring for the sick at all times.

Hundreds of retired, current, and student nurses from Suva and Lautoka were part of the church service today to commemorate the week long International Nurses day.