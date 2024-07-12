Resume Pryde’s pay says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says suspended Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde is still entitled to his salary.

FBC News asked the Prime Minister today about Pryde’s claims regarding the sudden cessation of his salary.

Pryde, who was removed from office in April last year, has an active seven-year contract as DPP.

Article continues after advertisement

Pryde was removed for alleged misbehavior after a meeting with former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

This afternoon, Rabuka stated he is unaware of Pryde’s salary situation and will address the matter with the relevant stakeholders.

He adds that the suspended DPP is eligible for full salary unless he has been terminated.

Rabuka emphasized that the fact that Pryde is on suspension should not affect his salary.

Meanwhile, Pryde has written to New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, asking for assistance regarding what transpired.

He asserts that he is unable to effectively defend himself against what he claims are totally unwarranted charges that have been outstanding for 15 months.