Restructure to assist healthcare delivery

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital’s restructuring masterplan, launched last Friday, aims to enhance healthcare delivery in Fiji.

This was emphasized by the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu.

Dr Lalabalavu highlights the master plan will enable the Ministry to concentrate on enhancing health services for the betterment of all Fijians.

He states that the planned restructuring will enable the hospital to meet future needs without compromising efficiency.

“The planned restructuring of the CWM hospital administration is designed to boost operational efficiency, foster excellence in patient care and position need to be better to meet the challenges of the future. “

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that they aim to uplift healthcare standards.

“Through dedicated appointments of a national clinical governance chatter, we aim to set new standards in clinical governance and infection prevention control and patient experience.”

The Health Minister is optimistic about the restructuring plans and is calling for collaboration from all stakeholders to ensure that public wellbeing is always maintained.