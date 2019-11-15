Home

Restriction on inter-island shipping in effect from midnight

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 29, 2020 9:05 am

There will be no passenger carriage or movement on inter-island ships throughout Fiji from midnight until further notice.

Only freight cargo services will continue during this time.

There is also a restriction of movement for small craft and yacht.

The Ministry of Transport says all shipping and truck companies must follow all instructions.

Vessel operators must allow trucks and drivers to embark and at the same time keep a register of details for all drivers.

All drivers are to wear Personal Protective Equipment at all times and an hour before disembarkation at a port or jetty, they are to decontaminate their vehicles, move into the passenger lounges and observe social distancing.

The Ministry says all decontaminated vehicle keys are to be left in a safe area that is accessible to the driver disembarking the truck.

It has also emphasized that there should be no contact between the drivers and the shipping crew.

Shipping operators have also been advised to discourage crew members from unnecessarily disembarking at ports and jetties and socialising at these points.

For inter-island shipping, shipping operators and crew are to offload cargo and freight at a designated location on the jetty or port and those collecting freight are to collect from this point, practising social distancing.

They are not to board the vessel under any circumstances.

Click here for more on COVID-19

