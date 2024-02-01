Restoring agricultural prosperity in Natokalau Villlage

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu, encourages Natokalau Village on Ovalau Island to work harder and bring back the good old days of blessings and abundance through togetherness and hard work.

Natokalau Village is one of the five villages in the Tikina of Nasinu, Ovalau, that was once well renowned for its farming activities.

RayaIu says he recalled the days he grew up in the village when agricultural produce and livestock were abundant, especially cattle farming, and how their elders were hardworking and thrived in all aspects of life.

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Minister urges the villagers to work harder and smarter to grow their subsistence farms to commercial status and to ensure they work together.

Rayalu and his entourage will visit the villages of Bureta and Lovoni today.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry is working on farm access roads in Lovoni Village, which will benefit close to 100 farmers and assist them in accessing arable land for farming.