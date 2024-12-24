Restaurant staff to face court over obstruction charges

[Source: Tigers Superfast Takeaways/ Facebook]

The Acting Director and a staff member of Lautoka-based Tigers Restaurant will appear in court today, on a charge of obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duties.

This, following a ‘strike’ by over 60 staff members of the restaurant yesterday, over claims of unpaid wages and poor working conditions.

However, FBC News understands that all pending wages have since been paid out.

Police intervened after staff refused to cooperate, despite efforts from the Ministry of Labour to resolve the issue.

The walkout began at 10:30 am after tensions escalated between staff and management over unresolved wage issues.

Employees claimed they had to work long hours, including 12-hour shifts, without proper compensation, benefits, or transport.