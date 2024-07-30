Resource owners urged to collaborate

At the opening of the National Resource Owners Forum, Yatu Lau Group Chair Viliame Leqa emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among resource owners.

Leqa states that resource owners are not competitors but partners in a shared journey towards prosperity.

He urged attendees to embrace cooperation by sharing knowledge and supporting one another.

Article continues after advertisement

“By collaborating, sharing knowledge, and supporting one another, we can amplify our impact and achieve far more than we could individually.”



Yatu Lau Group Chair Viliame Leqa

He encouraged the formation of cooperatives, alliances, and networks to leverage collective strengths, which would allow resource owners to negotiate better deals, access larger markets, and influence policy decisions in their favour.

Leqa urges resource owners to utilize support from relevant agencies to help them foster innovation, and unite in their efforts.

The National Resource Owners Forum serves as a platform for resource owners to come together, discuss challenges and explore opportunities for sustainable development and economic growth.

The Forum continues tomorrow.