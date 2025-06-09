Residents call for urgent infrastructure fixes

The Tavua Hospital

Residents of Tavua are pressing the government for urgent improvements to the town’s crumbling infrastructure.

Businessman and ratepayer Dhirendra Singh said the town has gone decades without a proper sewage system, leaving villages exposed to unsanitary conditions.

He also called for a new morgue at Tavua Hospital, pointing out that the current facility was donated 35 years ago.

Singh added that the town still lacks organized bus, taxi and carrier stands, making daily transport chaotic.



Dhirendra Singh

Water Authority of Fiji CEO Seru Soderberg said a feasibility study for Tavua’s wastewater system is planned for the 2027–28 financial year.

In the meantime, fecal sludge from septic tanks will be transported to Natabua, Lautoka.

He noted that land acquisition and detailed design work are required before any new infrastructure can be built.

“There is a requirement that we have to undertake land acquisition, which is a significant part of the program itself, along with the detailed design before we can proceed on to infrastructure implementations. While there are plans, it’s part of our medium-term plans, but fecal sludge management is what we’re working on at the moment for the Tavua area.”

A representative from the Health Ministry confirmed that a new morgue for Tavua Hospital and Nadarivatu Health Centre is scheduled within the current financial year.

Residents say the delays have left Tavua struggling with basic services and are calling for faster action.

The matter was discussed at the Fijian Media Association Town Hall meeting in Tavua last night.

