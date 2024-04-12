Repairs at Lower DN600 Tamavua burst main continue

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji works at the DN600 Tamavua Burts Main, Princess Road continues.

Due to the depth of the trench now exceeding 2m, the night shift repair team is widening the trench to provide adequate and safe working space for WAF personnel to undertake the necessary repair.

Multiple utility services are located on-site, including High Voltage underground EFL Power cable, which the team is working around to access the pipe.

Safety precautions are being taken not to damage other utility services, especially the EFL Power Line, which poses a safety risk to all on-site.

WAF apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates your patience as they work diligently to resolve this issue.