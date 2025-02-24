Religious leaders stand united for reconciliation and healing

Religious communities say the events of the coups in 1987, 2000, and 2006 have left an indelible mark on them.

From damaged places of worship to feelings of alienation, the scars of these upheavals run deep, they say, particularly in marginalized communities.

These leaders have been underlining the importance of reconciliation and the role faith plays in healing.

Speaking during the National Faith Leaders Dialogue on Reconciliation, Anglican Church leader Reverend Jone Tuiwaiwai called for more awareness to educate on the events of the past and why healing and forgiving is important.

“I feel that most of our people are not aware of what the process is and what’s going on. Especially to our young people, most of our young people do not know what the events are; most of these people are not born. We need to educate them and also our elder people who are in our community to know the importance of reconciliation.”

Shree Sanathan Dharam Prathinidhi Sabha Executive Director Shayal Shikha says coups created deep racial divisions, causing communities to be treated differently based on their racial background and religious beliefs.

“It resulted in a divisive structure where instead of treating people as a whole nation, as a citizen, as a normal citizen, people started differentiating each other based on their racial background or their religious affiliation.”

The TRC Chair, Dr. Marcus Brand, stresses that reconciliation is about remembering with purpose, healing wounds, bridging divides, and turning suffering into strength.

“Reconciliation is not about forgetting. It is about remembering with purpose. It is about transforming pain into understanding, division into unity, and suffering into strength.”

Dr. Brand adds that true reconciliation is a spiritual journey that goes beyond legal and political processes, requiring courage, compassion, and collective healing.

