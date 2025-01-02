Red Cross trains youth on climate preparedness

[Source: Fiji Red Cross Society/ Facebook]

The International Federation of Red Cross has been training young people in the Pacific, including Fiji, to equip them with the skills to manage community-based programs focused on climate adaptation.

Regional Director Katie Greenwood says the organization is working with local communities to help them better prepare for and respond to climate challenges.

She adds that despite facing logistical and funding challenges, they look forward to forming new partnerships to strengthen their volunteer efforts.

The regional director says that reaching out to communities, encouraging preparedness, and implementing climate adaptation work is vital.

“Lots of people have been trained right across the Pacific and are developing their own projects within communities to be able to respond to the climate emergency.”

Greenwood adds that they are focused on strengthening their relationship with communities in the coming year.

Nestlé Fiji General Manager, Tim Inkster, says that the organization is becoming more community-oriented and is committed to strengthening its ties with other organizations.

“Nestle certainly like to partner with organizations that are right on the pulse in terms of being able to respond to events such as that we’ve seen in Vanuatu recently. So, it gives us great pleasure to be extending that assistance again.”

IRFC says they have developed a stronger relationship with the government, and a key aspect of the Red Cross is that its mandate is often enshrined in law.