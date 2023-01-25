News

Recent rape case disturbing: FWCC

Praneeta Prakash

January 25, 2023 4:53 pm

[File Photo]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center says the alleged rape of an infant and a toddler is extremely shocking.

This is following a recent case where a 12-year-old boy allegedly raped an eight-month-old and a three-year-old in Nadi.

Police had earlier confirmed that the boy allegedly raped his three-year-old cousin on Thursday last week after committing the same offence on an eight-month-old baby the day before.

[File Photo]

It is alleged that the three-year-old victim’s mother discovered the 12-year-old in her bedroom last Thursday.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says this is a wake-up call for everyone.


FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali.

Ali says a few years ago an adult molested an eight-month-old infant, but the recent report of a 12-year-old boy allegedly raping a toddler is disturbing.

“This child needs counselling, professional counselling, to be able to get him out of it, but I also think this has implications for parenting our children. What do they have access to on the internet and things like that. So I think it’s a good lesson for all of us.”

The 12-year-old boy is still under investigation for allegedly raping the eight-month-old baby, but has been charged in the second case.

He is due to appear in the Lautoka High Court in March.

