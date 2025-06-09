Real change starts within, says Kiran

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran

Women have the power to heal Fiji starting in their own homes.

That was the message from Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran at the Women’s Fellowship Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Methodist Church of Fiji.

Kiran says true healing begins with the self, through daily prayer, positive action and the choices made at home.

She urged women to lead emotionally, spiritually and physically saying transformation starts with mothers, daughters and sisters.

The Minister for Women says too many children are suffering silently, with five out of six experiencing violence, and two out of three women facing abuse at the hands of those meant to love and protect them.

“It is important to be able to spend time with our children and our families, we have taken responsibility for them over our social commitments. If we look into the eyes of our children every day we will know if they are struggling whether through stress, any abuse or they are getting distracted with drugs or seeking attention where they could come to harm. We can protect our children only when we engage with them every day.”

She says homes are where values are formed and women must lead by example whether it’s through budgeting, preparing healthy meals or resisting social pressure that negatively affects family wellbeing.

The Minister also raised concern over rising cases of non-communicable diseases and preventable deaths among women, calling for regular health checks and more focus on wellness in homes and church groups.

While government continues to provide support through policies and national plans, Kiran says real change starts at the grassroots level in the heart of a woman, the warmth of a home, and the strength of a prayer.

Kiran is urging women to rise as protectors, leaders and healers and help build a Fiji where every woman and girl feels safe, valued and loved.

