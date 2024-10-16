RBF to reduce cash management costs

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is calling on Fijians to strengthen their capabilities in order to overcome the challenges in this unprecedented era.

Rabuka initiated the call at the opening of the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting today.

He says a lot of issues have emerged among Fijians, therefore, a collective approach is necessary to uplift their lives and ensure a resilient economy.

Rabuka acknowledges the establishment of a Strategic Development Plan by the Province which echoes the aspiration of the Coalition Government.

“The Tailevu Provincial Council will focus on development this year. It is an important subject, as we try to achieve our goals for development. It is therefore important to have good leadership in order to accomplish our aspirations in life.”

Rabuka says the government aims to fulfill its role in the empowerment of people for a resilient economy through the recently launched National Development Plan.

“One is economic resilience; it is the development of the economy for Fiji. Second is the empowerment of people; to strengthen the capabilities of Fijian. Third is good governance; to ensure that leaders serve the people with dignity and integrity.”

The Prime Minister says the accomplishment of the goal has been assured by the integrity of leadership with the support of the people that prevails in the Coalition Government.