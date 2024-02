Newly elected chair of the Great Council of ChiefsRatu Viliame Seruvakula

The Great Council of Chiefs have elected Ratu Viliame Seruvakula the Turaga Sau from Wainibuka, Tailevu as the new chair of the Great Council of Chiefs.

27 representatives vote for Seruvakula.

The other two nominees were Taukei Navo Ratu Meli Saukuru from the Burebasaga confederacy and Tovata confederacy Ratu Jone Lalabalavu.

Article continues after advertisement

The meeting continues.

Stay with us for more.