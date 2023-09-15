Ratu Tu’uakitau passes on

Bau chief and former politician Ratu George Cokanauto Tu’uakitau has passed away.

This has been confirmed by his older brother, former Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau in a statement.

Ratu Epeli says Ratu George passed away peacefully after a short illness.

He was admitted at the Oceania Private Hospital in Suva, where he later passed on Wednesday morning.

Ratu George was the son of the late Ratu Sir Edward Cakobau and Adi Lady Vasemaca Tuiburelevu.

He was 78 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Taraivosa Lagilagi, and four children: Ratu Penaia Kadavulevu, Ratu Jone Savou, Ratu Edward Tavanavua, and Adi Litia Tuiburelevu.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be finalized.