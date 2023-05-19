Ratu Sukuna lesser-known educational journey unveiled

[Source: Sonia Michael/ Pinterest]

In a surprising revelation, it has come to light that the late Ratu Sir Lala Vanayaliyali Sukuna, a revered figure in Fijian history, received his primary education at the then Wairuku Indian School in Ra, but is known today as Wairuku Primary School.

This remarkable fact, largely unknown to the general public, has been brought to light by Jeremaia Veisa, a Technical and Collections officer at the Fiji Museum.

“For us in Fiji there it is common knowledge that Ratu Sukuna attended Oxford and joined the French Foreign Legion during the 1st World War. What people rarely know that In Ratu Sukuna’s primary school years, he had attended Wairuku Indian School in Ra and he was also privately tutored by Reverend Charles Andrew who was an Oxford – educated clergyman.”

Veisa states that during his formative years, Ratu Sukuna’s father, Ratu Joni Madraiwiwi held the esteemed position of Roko Tui in the province of Ra, which allowed the young Ratu Sukuna to attend Wairuku Indian School.

Even at this early stage, Veisa says it became evident that Ratu Sukuna possessed exceptional academic abilities, leading to his subsequent transfer to Wanganui Collegiate School in New Zealand.

Not content with just a local education, Ratu Sukuna’s thirst for knowledge propelled him to Oxford University, where he pursued a law Degree.

However, fate dealt a cruel blow as the outbreak of World War One disrupted his studies.

Regrettably, the discriminatory practices prevalent at the time prevented people of color from joining the British Army.

Undeterred, Ratu Sukuna chose an alternative path and enlisted in the French Foreign Legion.

The untold chapters of his educational journey shed new light on the early years of this influential Fijian statesman as the country prepares to celebrate Ratu Sukuna Day on May 29th.