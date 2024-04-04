Ratu Naiqama prioritizes rural education

Paramount Chief of Cakaudrove and the Tovata Confederacy Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu

Paramount Chief of Cakaudrove and the Tovata Confederacy Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is set to inaugurate the two-day Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting today.

Among the key issues on the agenda, Ratu Naiqama will advocate for support and collaboration towards the introduction of Fiji National University’s rural-focused educational initiatives.

It will be tailored to meet the needs of Taveuni, particularly in areas such as diving.

The proposed budget for the Provincial Council’s financial year 2024-2025 will be presented during the session, alongside updates on development projects within the province from the Office of the Commissioner Northern and the Provincial Administrator Cakaudrove.

Ratu Naiqama chaired the Bose ni Qoliqoli Cokovata of the Cakaudrove and Tunuloa districts yesterday, addressing various concerns including the terms and conditions surrounding Qoliqoli licenses since the last gathering in 2022.

The meeting is scheduled to wrap up tomorrow and seeks to address pressing issues and pave the way for sustainable development initiatives in Taveuni.