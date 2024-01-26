Radrodro walks out of meeting in high spirits

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Aseri Radrodro says the resolution made today by the party’s management board is reassuring.

Radrodro made the comment outside the meeting venue this afternoon.

The meeting was specifically called to discuss Radrodro’s sudden dismissal from the Education Minister portfolio due to accusations that he illegally terminated four Council Members of the Fiji National University and failed to adhere to the Prime Minister’s directives to reinstate them.

Article continues after advertisement

Walking out of the meeting venue in high spirits, the ousted Minister is particularly pleased with the unity in the SODELPA camp.

“Yes the resolution was made today all for the resolution and the unity is very strong within the party.”

The resolution made today has been communicated to PM Sitiveni Rabuka.