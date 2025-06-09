Radrodro shares diwali message

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Education FIJI]

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, has extended Diwali greetings and best wishes to all students, teachers, parents, and stakeholders across the country.

The Minister highlights that the sacred festival of Diwali symbolises love, light, and unity for everyone.

The Minister emphasises the importance of celebrating Diwali in a way that does not harm the environment or animals.

He adds that noise and pollution from firecrackers can frighten animals and birds, while also polluting the surroundings. A call has been made to celebrate a green, eco-friendly Diwali this year with less pollution, less noise, and more love.

Radrodro is encouraging communities to support and pray for the poor, the needy, the sick, and families who have lost loved ones during this auspicious time.

He urges all parents to take special care of their children during the celebrations. Exercising caution around firecrackers, diyas, and crowded areas is crucial.

Radrodro says that it is also important to teach children the values of sensitivity, simplicity, and responsibility.

