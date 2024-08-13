Radrodro praises Japan's support for education

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has expressed his appreciation to the Japanese government for its dedication to improving education facilities in Fiji.

This comes as Japanese Ambassador Rokuichiro Michi commissioned a new classroom block at Sigatoka District School.

The Japanese government also provided 120 student desks and seats, as well as three teacher desks and chairs.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Japan contributed $173,590 towards the project.



[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Radrodro says that the Coalition Government believes in collaboration and consultation as the way forward, and education remains a top priority for the Government.