Radrodro meets heads of schools

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro, met today with Government Heads of Schools and Board of Governors representatives to review the 2025academic year and discuss practical strategies to boost productivity and learning outcomes for 2026.

Under the theme “Vision to Impact,” Radrodro acknowledged challenges faced by the Ministry and reaffirmed the commitment to delivering quality education for students, teachers, parents, and communities.

He highlighted the endorsement of 23 policies, including 20 updated existing policies, and empowered school leaders on the new Student Progression and Retention Policy, which replaces the Automatic Progression Policy.

“This was a policy you asked for during our meeting in 2024 and we have delivered.”

Heads of Schools presented their 2025 achievements, major activities, challenges, and future plans, emphasizing efficient use of funds and progressive programs.

Minister Radrodro further reiterated the Ministry’s support for school leaders to transform vision into meaningful impact for every child in Fiji.

