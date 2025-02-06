Radrodro assures teachers of support

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has assured teachers that the Ministry is addressing their concerns.

He made the statement after meeting with teachers at Seaqaqa Central College and Ahmadiya Muslim College in Macuata.

Key issues discussed included teacher transfer requests, rural allowances, in-service leave, salary upgrades for long-serving teachers, and infrastructure improvements.

Radrodro also met with students as the new school term began.



He encouraged teachers to continue their important work in shaping students into responsible citizens.



