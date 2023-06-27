Rabuka promises action on Lau cargo rates

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he will be looking into a pressing concern faced by the Lau province on excessive cargo rates imposed by boat owners when shipping goods to Suva.

Assuring the people of Lau, the PM says that the government will thoroughly investigate this issue and strive to find a viable solution.

Rabuka highlighted this today when he opened the Lau Provincial Council Meeting in Suva.

Rabuka urges the residents of Lau to embrace and accept the forthcoming budget on Friday, emphasizing its reflection of the government’s unwavering dedication to the welfare of its people and its constructive relationships with other nations.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation extended by the Province of Lau, Rabuka took the opportunity to commend the people of Lau for their unwavering commitment to preserving their rich culture and tradition, showcased through a grand traditional ceremony.

Furthermore, Rabuka also states that his recent trip to America was privately financed by a generous contribution from a Lau native, assuring the public that no government funds were utilized for the visit.

Encouraging the people of Lau to persevere and work diligently, the Prime Minister underscored the government’s commitment to empowering the province, fostering independence among its citizens.

To demonstrate their support for the government, the Province of Lau presented a Matanigasau, on behalf of the Vuanirewa.

This gesture further underscored the province’s allegiance to the government.