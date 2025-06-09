Rabuka pledges stronger protections for workers’ right

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to upholding workers’ rights, calling them non-negotiable during the 27th Regional General Council of the International Trade Union Confederation.

Rabuka urged stronger cooperation between governments, employers, and unions, saying such partnerships are key to building a just and inclusive society.

He emphasized that labour rights are human rights and linked his coalition government’s mandate to restoring unity, public trust, and national values grounded in faith, decency, and love.

Several reforms are underway, including the review and repeal of repressive labour laws, revitalisation of the Wages Council, and changes to the FNPF Act to restore worker representation.

The Employment Relations Act is also being reviewed to align with International Labour Organisation conventions, ensuring freedom of association and collective bargaining.

Addressing the treatment of migrant workers, Rabuka stressed that all workers in Fiji, local or migrant, must be equally protected and free from exploitation or discrimination.

Following his recent visit to Australia, where he met Fijian seasonal workers, Rabuka praised their contributions to both countries and assured them that the government is working with international partners to ensure fair working conditions, ethical recruitment, and safe housing.

He says Fiji is investing in skills training, particularly for women and youth and improving healthcare, housing, and rural livelihoods.

