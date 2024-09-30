Rabuka plans personal reunion with Speight

George Speight (left) and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka plans to reconnect with 2000 coup leader George Speight.

The Prime Minister stated he intends to do this not in the context of the Truth and Reconciliation process but as a personal friend.

Rabuka stressed their past friendship and acknowledged that Speight has been incarcerated for 24 years.

“Not as part of the Truth and Reconciliation, just as part of somebody who has been a friend in the past, incarcerated for 24 years. We were hoping that he’d turn up for golf yesterday.”

Speight, who was incarcerated for treason, was released two weeks ago following a presidential pardon with nine others.