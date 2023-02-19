Rabuka pays tribute to late Tui Vitogo

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The late Tui Vitogo, Ratu Wiliame Ratudale Sovasova’s determination to see the development of a unified Fiji will be a legacy that we must all strive to fulfil.

These were the sentiments of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka as he led a Government delegation to the ireguregu for the late Tui Vitogo at Vitogo village in Lautoka yesterday.

In his eulogy, Rabuka paid tribute to the late chief’s commitments towards rural and national development.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the ireguregu for the late Tui Vitogo [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He acknowledged the late iTaukei Sukanacagi’s genuine concerns on economic prosperity, which saw his strong support on land development and other socio-economic opportunities for his people and for rural communities in Fiji.

The late Tui Vitogo was installed the chief of the vanua o Vitogo in 2006, a title he held for 17 years before he passed away.

He is survived by his wife, Adi Litiana Marakiwai Naroba, his five children and 14 grandchildren.

Meanwhile the Government delegation included the Prime Minister’s wife, Sulueti Rabuka, Cabinet Ministers, Assistant Ministers and senior civil servants in the Western Division.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [left] at the ireguregu for the late Tui Vitogo [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]