Rabuka offers condolences on passing of Pope Francis

[Source: Reuters]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has shared his condolences and those of the people of Fiji for the late Pope Francis.

He assures that Fiji stands in solidarity with people around the world during this time of mourning.

He says the legacy of faith, compassion, and service that the late pontiff leaves behind will continue to inspire generations within and beyond the Catholic Church.

