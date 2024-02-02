Rabuka meets OACPS SG

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged ongoing collaboration with the European Union through the ACP Group, particularly in fostering growth in Fiji’s sugar, agriculture, and fisheries industries.

He made the comments during his meeting with Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States Secretary General Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti in Brussels.

Rabuka says the partnership, with OACPS has played an important role in infrastructure developments, including roads, bridges, and water management projects.

Commenting on the S.A.M.O.A Agreement, he thanked the OACPS Secretariat for leading and coordinating the negotiation, adoption, and signing of the Agreement in Apia last November.



The agreement marks a new chapter in the partnership between the EU and Pacific ACP States.

He highlighted that the S.A.M.O.A Agreement aligns with the recently endorsed 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Implementation Plan, featuring a common foundation text and three regional protocols tailored to the needs of Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific region.



With the S.A.M.O.A Agreement shifting OACPS cooperation with the EU to a regional partnership, Fiji highlighted the significance of addressing regional priorities outlined in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.