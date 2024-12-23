Rabuka inspires youth with story of perseverance

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka addresses a group of youths under the care of the Fiji Juvenile Rehabilitation and Development Center in Samabula, Suva, questioning them about what they are celebrating this Christmas.

Speaking during the Center’s Christmas service, Rabuka asked the youths to reflect on the meaning of their celebrations.

He reminded them that many people will not be celebrating this year, either because they are mourning the loss of a loved one or because they cannot afford to.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka assures the youths in the rehabilitation center that while they may feel undervalued at times, they can always rely on God.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He encourages them to maintain a positive outlook on life, emphasizing that setbacks are only temporary.

“Enjoy life, know that it will be better. But it (life) is a partnership between you and God.”

Sharing personal anecdotes, the Prime Minister reflects on his own journey to success.

He recalls starting from nothing and rising to become the Prime Minister in 2022, offering himself as an example of perseverance and hope.

Rabuka urges the youths to appreciate the small things in life and to continue fostering strong partnerships with the rehabilitation center.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection, aims to promote inclusivity and share the spirit of Christmas with the children at the center.