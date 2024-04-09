Rabuka dismisses claims on land titles and leases

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has assured farmers and tenants of state or native land that all existing titles, leases, and contracts will be honored and respected by the People’s Coalition Government.

Rabuka says he has been informed that some irresponsible individuals are spreading malicious and false information in the community and on social media regarding titles, leases, and contracts.

As Prime Minister, he has categorically dismissed these rumors.

Rabuka has assured tenants on these parcels of land not to panic and not to allow these rumor-mongers to deter them from cultivating their farms.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He says the farmers should also continue making new investments and expanding on their existing investments.

Rabuka says the State will honor all existing titles and its lease agreements with them, period.

The head of the government says they will ensure that all laws, existing titles, and leases on land will continue to be upheld.

He has warned those spreading these rumors to stop their malicious acts.

Rabuka says decisions on lease renewals will be carried out only after extensive consultations and in accordance with the law.